COLUMBUS — Fourteen individuals will be enshrined into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and 20 individuals will be honored as the Official of the Year in their respective sport on Saturday — during the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame induction banquet in Columbus at the Hilton Polaris.

The 14 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.

More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

The boys basketball Official of the Year is Chase Hiles from Wheelersburg.

2023 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class

(name, city and sports officiated)

Rick Bayless, Delaware (BK)

Dave Campbell, Cincinnati (BK, FB, CC, TF)

Phil Colflesh, Dublin (FB)

Charles “Ron” Golemon, Van Wert (BK, BB)

Andrew Holloman, Orwell (BB, SB, BK)

Carl Jordan Sr., Pepper Pike (BK)

Bill Mason, Granville (BK, LX)

Donald Mason, Zanesville (WR)

Cheryl Opperman, Wellington (SB)

Michael Porpora, Wadsworth (SO)

Michael Rauch, Beverly (BK)

Katie Roesch, Galion (VB, TF, BK)

Kevin Schwarzel, Athens (BK)

John Whitson, Newark (BK, FB, BB)