PIKETON— The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Public Warning System is tested on a regular basis to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personal and the pubic with the warning tones of the sirens.

This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE site in Piketon. A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activation of the siren stating, “this is a test.”

In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.

