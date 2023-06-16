Valley senior Elizabeth Brown (left, seated) signed to continue her education and soccer career at Shawnee State University this spring. Pictured (L-R, front): Elizabeth Brown, Letitia Brown; (L-R, back): Chris Murphy, Natasha Ademakinwa, Jacob Perry. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

LUCASVILLE — Valley senior Elizabeth Brown has been a member of the Indians boys soccer program for four years during high school.

As a member of the Valley soccer team, Brown and the Indians have won four Division III sectional titles and were district runner-up in 2021.

Now, following her graduation this spring, Brown has signed to continue her education and soccer career at Shawnee State University as a member of their women’s soccer program.

Brown will play under sixth-year head coach Natasha Ademakinwa and assistant coach Chris Murphy, who helped recruit her to their program.

“It’s always been a dream to me to continue playing soccer, Brown said. “When I started playing in middle school, we never had a girls team. I was always playing with boys, worked really hard to make the high school team. When I started playing for Coach Murphy on a club team, he really helped me realize I can do this and can play soccer at the next level.”

Brown will continue playing her Valley HS teammate and Class of ‘23 grad Lucie Ashkettle at SSU, following her signing earlier this spring.

She said that playing under head coach Jacob Perry, and previously coach Andy Johnson, helped show the Indians how to compete every season — as well as every game.

“We came into it with Coach Perry with the mindset that we can compete,” Brown said. “We may be from Valley and it’s a smaller school, but we can go far. He’s really helped show us how to be the best version of ourselves.”

Brown believes that the SSU coaching staff will use her aggressiveness on the defensive side of the pitch, but admitted she’s open to being utilized in any way necessary.

“They see a lot of potential in me. Want to work with me and get me ready for the collegiate level,” Brown said. “There’s always areas to improve. My aggressiveness and competitiveness are some of the things that stood out to them.”

As of her signing, Brown was undecided with what major and degree she would pursue at SSU.

