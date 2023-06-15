The Scioto County Commissioners are counting on having more time to educate local voters on energy aggregation before going back to them with an opt-in plan on November’s ballot.

“This is the same effort we put forth last year,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “This was for aggregation of electricity and gas. As many know, electricity and gas continue to be very volatile, and we missed a golden opportunity last year to aggregate with our electricity and gas.”

“Unfortunately, the voters said no and unfortunately that was a (result of) sabotage by outside groups who didn’t want to see aggregation happen. Green Township went ahead and got theirs done, so congrats to them.”

The commissioners have been looking into the move, which would have seen energy costs locked in at a rate local consumers could rely on when budgeting. However, electricity costs are expected to increase this month with locals currently locked out of that option.

“We were not able to spend a lot of money to market this. We did evening meetings, we did (Facebook) live meetings. We did everything we could to educate the public,” Davis said. “Electricity — it continues to be a problem, so we’re going to try this again.”

Ultimately, when going up against out-of-state lobbyists and energy sellers, it just wasn’t enough to get it done.

“I had people come up to me afterwards trying to clarify things where they had been lied to by people,” Davis said.

“There was just so much misinformation, quite honestly from the energy lobby sending mailers, that was anti-locking in low rates,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “Makes you wonder why, doesn’t it?”

Energy aggregation would allow consumers to opt-in or opt-out of a local agreement. If they could find energy cheaper elsewhere, they could do it. Or, they could choose to sign on with the county’s plan.

“It was really no risk,” Davis said of the last initiative. “It was really a great program.

“This is in no way locking someone into something they don’t want.”

The commissioners have more time to put toward making their case to the people this time around, as the November vote is just short of six months away.

“I think this is a good, positive thing for our community, especially if we want to escape some of the large increases coming to the energy sector,” Davis said. “We’ll do our best.”

The county has already locked in energy costs for public agencies under the umbrella of county government. However, voters must choose whether to allow it to be offered to residents who will soon be feeling the financial pinch of increased energy costs.

“We’re seeing were going to get hit with that here in the summer,” Powell said. “Maybe it’ll be more top of mind this time because we’re feeling the hit, feeling the increase.”