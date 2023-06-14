From Left to Right: Chris Moore (Executive Director of SSU Development Foundation), Jessica Webb (SSU Assistant Director of Annual Giving), Staci Matheney (Chair of Peoples Bank Foundation), Dr. Steven Rader (Director of SSU C.H. Lute School of Business), and Dr. Jeff Bauer (SSU President).

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University Development Foundation has announced a contribution from Peoples Bank Foundation for $25,000 to support scholarships for students enrolled in programs within the university’s C.H. Lute School of Business.

“Peoples Bank has invested in the future of southern Ohio by turning their attention to our students – young, business-minded talent that we can cultivate right here at home,” Chris Moore, SSU Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “The C.H. Lute School of Business furthers Shawnee State’s goal of providing access to the highest levels of business education, aligning perfectly with Peoples Bank and their scholarship support. They are truly helping us make college attainable for our brightest minds.”

Instrumental in creating this scholarship fund, Staci Matheney, Chair of Peoples Bank Foundation, and Kevin Eagan, Vice Chair, aligned the priorities of their foundation with the impact a partnership with the business programs at SSU can bring to them as well as to the region.

“Peoples Bank Foundation is thrilled to be able to support the C.H. Lute School of Business at Shawnee State and all that they do to assist area students,” said Matheney. “We are lucky to have this type of higher education right here in Scioto County. The education they provide gives business students a great chance of success as they start or continue their professional careers.”

SSU’s C.H. Lute School of Business offers bachelor’s and related degrees in six disciplines: Accounting, Healthcare Administration, Information Systems, Management, Marketing, and Sport Management. The school recently announced the creation of a Master of Business Administration degree focused on entrepreneurship, economic development, and leadership in Appalachia. The new program will welcome its first cohort of students this fall. To learn more about business programs within the C.H. Lute School of Business, visit www.shawnee.edu/business.

To learn more about opportunities within the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, visit www.givetossu.com or contact Chris Moore at 740-351-3284.