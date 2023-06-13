Ivy Brooke Moore designing the Ladies Night poster

The region’s premier outdoor concert series, Final Friday in Boneyfiddle, managed by The Boneyfiddle Project, has opened a ninth season of free concerts to the community and continues that trend this month.

The theme this month is “Ladies Night” and co-organizers Robert and Julia Black are excited for the lineup, saying it will be a great continuation of the annual Ladies Night event.

“Ladies Night will feature Town Folk, Ginger Wixx and Brother Smith. We don’t want to get pigeonholed in one genre of music, so we theme each event and book entertainment that suits that theme,” Robert Black explained. “I’m excited to hear Ginger Wixx live for the first time. Town Folk is a local trio that has a wonderful young lead singer Macyn Johnson, Brother Smith is out of Cincinnati and is one of the top bands in the region.”

Ladies Night will take place June 30, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“The Boneyfiddle Project is sponsoring this high energy concert and will have food, refreshments and Final Friday merchandise for sale. We recommend bringing a chair. Small coolers are permitted. We are in the DORA zone,” the website explained. “Please remember this is a family friendly event so we expect consumers to be discreet.”

The concert follows a successful season opening weekend of Final Friday and Music & Motion.

“On May 26, we presented our first concert of the season ‘Music & Motion.’ It was a great evening full of great music, dancing, food and community spirit,” Black said. “Crowds were estimated at 2,000 people. I made an ice run at 8:00 and cars were parked on both sides of Second Street all the way to Patties and Pints. All parking lots were filled, which is a sight you rarely see. We presented three high energy rock bands, Hot Rod DeVille, the Courtney Jo Band and Bad Habits! A mosh pit formed in front of the stage with 100 people dancing and generally having a blast.

Following “Ladies Night,” the Final Friday theme will be Portstock on July 28, with similar hours as July’s concert.

“The season is booked and is going to be great with local, regional, and national acts,” Black said. “Not only do we have season nine booked, but we’re preparing for season 10, which will be a big deal, thanks to area business, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Glockner Family of Dealerships, and the Scioto County Commissioners. We’re going to be bringing a lot of people out to enjoy live music this year and next.”

