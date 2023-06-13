Paul Boggs The Wheelersburg Pirates celebrate on the field following the final out in the Division III softball state championship game at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. Wheelersburg seniors Kierra Rafalowski (34), Kiera Kennard (4), Macee Eaton (23) and Jaelin Thomas (14) pose with the Division III state championship trophy following the Pirates’ 6-0 win over Indian Lake at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

AKRON — When Wheelersburg second baseman Emma Smith caught the final out of the Pirates’ 6-0 Division III softball state championship victory over Indian Lake, it obviously didn’t take long for the Pirates’ cup of emotions to runneth over.

The Pirates poured out of the first-base dugout into each other’s arms on the field.

Freshman Ava Estep, after her first state championship game, gave decade-long head coach Teresa Ruby a big bear hug that lasted minutes — as the teams lined up for the Ohio High School Athletic Association championship trophy presentations.

But that huge hug, had you watched it closely, felt like hours elapsed.

The likeable and highly-respected Ruby even showed off some dance moves amid the celebrations.

Then came the traditional team pictures for these perfect Pirates —as they just completed a historic 32-0 season, a successful bid for back-to-back state championships, and likely lost in all the shuffle, a 56-game winning streak that will carry over into 2024.

The Wheelersburg High School softball program, for those unaware or even under a rock, is a state powerhouse.

The Pirates perform in business-like and workman-like fashion, expecting to win games and advance to the state tournament each season.

The machinery, though, doesn’t deter —in the end —from their emotions of overjoy at winning another state championship, nor even that bittersweet feeling that the state championship does indeed mark the end of another spring.

Ruby became emotional, even early in the postgame press conference, following the Pirates’ shutout of Indian Lake.

“I’m speechless, really,” said Ruby. “Thirty-two games, it’s hard to keep kids focused for that long. But they (Pirates) were able to do that, and I’ve been in awe of what they’ve been able to do. It’s been a pure joy to be a part of and get to know and hang out with these young ladies every day.”

One of those Pirates Ruby referenced was decorated senior first baseman Macee Eaton — a three-year starter who played in five state tournament tilts with back-to-back championships.

Eaton ended her outstanding all-Ohio and even All-American career with 49 home runs, including three in the state tournament —with two in tournament wins, including a top-of-the-seventh solo shot in last season’s state title bout.

“That’s part of what makes Macee so special. A lot of kids can hit the ball, but she dials in in the biggest of situations. She’s been a role model. You don’t go back-to-back and do some of the things we’ve been able to do if you don’t have kids who pass it down, and reflect what we feel Wheelersburg softball is,” said Ruby. “This senior class has done that. Not just Macee. They’ve all represented themselves well.”

At that point, Ruby’s voice cracked—continuing on about Eaton and the four-strong senior class, which also included three-year starting centerfielder Kiera Kennard, and substitutes Jaelin Thomas and Kierra Rafalowski.

Eaton — a University of Virginia signee — is the headliner of the quartet, which went 85-3 in three seasons, captured a trio of Region 11 championships, and unfortunately had its freshman campaign canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

Eaton, in her four postgame press conference appearances in the past two years, appeared each time with sunglasses on.

Yes, there were bright lights and television cameras in the interview room so some shades certainly helped, but this time, they shielded the tears that streamed down her face —as she spoke for the final time as a Pirate.

“These are my girls,” said an emotional Eaton, with Ruby, sophomore shortstop Catie Boggs and junior pitcher AndiJo Howard joining her for the state final presser.

“I mean I am happy we won and we didn’t lose any. That was good,” she continued, amid laughter in the room. “But these are my girls, these are my sisters. It’s going to be really tough. But I’m definitely going to be rooting for them to three-peat and do this again.”

Eaton’s emotions almost peeked again at the end of the press conference, when she was asked about playing for Ruby —who has legitimately reached “legendary” status in the sport of softball.

Ruby’s record in a decade with Wheelersburg stands at 225-13, part of 488-115 overall.

She will, in all likelihood, win her 500th career game next season.

She’s never lost a Southern Ohio Conference Division II affair —131 of those to be exact, part of Wheelersburg’s winning streak in the SOC now at 136.

“She (Ruby) has practically seen me grow up my whole life,” said Eaton. “I remember me and her (Howard) being their bat girls, and looking at coach (Ruby) like she’s this god. I was like ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t wait to play for her.’ When you think of Wheelersburg softball, you automatically think of Teresa Ruby. You just want to prove to her that you can be the best you can be. Her ability to make you believe in yourself, her ability to make you smile when things aren’t going your way…she has helped me through so much, honestly. She knows the perfect thing to say at the perfect time. She’s like another mom to me.”

And, Pirate softball certainly experiences emotions like one big happy family often does.

It just helps when Wheelersburg wins state championships in the sport…yet again.

“We’re a family, we have fun together and we enjoy spending time together,” said Ruby. “We fight sometimes like a family and we make up like a family, but we have fun, and that’s what it’s about.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved