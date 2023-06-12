Portsmouth High School junior Charles Putnam (4th) made all-Ohio on Saturday in the boys 3,200m run as part of the Division II state track and field meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Portsmouth High School junior Charles Putnam competes in the boys 3,200m run as part of Saturday’s Division II state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Portsmouth High School junior Charles Putnam competes in the boys 3,200m run as part of Saturday’s Division II state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Portsmouth’s Charles Putnam was an all-Ohioan on Saturday in the Division II boys 3,200m run. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

COLUMBUS — In more ways than one on a heat-seeking Saturday, Portsmouth’s Charles Putnam went the extra mile.

That’s because he ran an extra mile compared to a year ago at the annual state track and field meet, and this time, that second mile —as painful physically and draining emotionally as it was —meant he was on the awards podium.

Portsmouth’s Putnam, completing his junior season of distance running and already a two-time top-10 finisher and Division II all-Ohioan in cross country, put forth an all-Ohio performance in the Division II boys 3,200m run —placing fourth in the two-mile race inside Ohio State’s steamy and sunsplashed Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Last year, Putnam qualified for the state meet in the 1,600m run —but did not place among the top eight.

But lessons learned, he said, from that one-mile sophomore experience —as he ran amid the Columbus heat on Saturday afternoon to the tune of nine minutes and 31 seconds.

He was the Division II Region 7 runner-up in 9:24, after winning the Southeast District Division II championship at Washington Court House in 9:55 —both two-miles races contested under cooler and even cloudier conditions.

This time, though, he was running during the heat of the day —and about an estimated hour and 15 minutes before the state meet underwent weather delays, not once but twice.

By finishing on the podium, and as high as fourth place, Putnam put to rest in his own mind any reservations he may have had about competing amongst the elite track distance runners of Division II.

“It definitely feels a lot better, and it’s great to see I can actually make it to the podium this year. I worked really hard, and I hope I made my parents proud today. I feel pretty good right now,” he said.

Putnam, who never fell out of the top five runners for all eight laps and even led the race at the end of the third lap and headed into the fourth, compared last year’s mile to this year’s two-mile —and what a difference indeed a year made.

He also expounded upon the weather —for his preference is cooler temperatures minus precipitation.

“I’ve never made it to the state in track before last year. So I was going into that one mile completely inexperienced about what real competition like that felt like. I was only a sophomore, and there was a lot of guesswork going on. I wasn’t really sure how to compete in that. Now that I am running here today, it’s like I have more experience and a lot more on my plate. I’m handling it a lot better than I was last year,” he explained. “It was boiling hot out here, and I am not used to running in weather this hot. Last weekend at regionals, it was a lot cooler and I was much more comfortable running in that. Probably one of the reasons why I placed second in a 9:24 and performed a lot better I guess. From my experience running up here, it’s always more difficult running here for sure. But I have no complaints. This weather was great, and it’s better than if it was raining.”

For the opening mile, Putnam put himself near the front of the pack, but by the sixth and seventh laps, he fell back from third to fourth —and even fifth.

He was fourth all throughout the last lap, as fifth-place finisher Bennett Turan of Cincinnati Mariemont (9:34) was three seconds behind him.

The top three placers —state champion Daniel Kearns of West Geauga (9:25), state runner-up Nash Minor of Marlington (9:26), and third-place Ben Shields of St. Clairsville (9:29) —all completed the eight laps in under nine-and-a-half minutes.

Of the top six placers, which also included sixth-place Seth Singer of Woodridge in 9:35, only Shields and Putnam were underclassmen —as Shields was also a junior.

Putnam pretty much labeled running that second mile as pure unadulterated hell.

“I felt pretty beat up after that last mile. My stomach was really starting to bother me, and all my guts were really starting to kill. I was feeling really uncomfortable running that last mile and I was in a lot of pain, but I am just really glad I made it on the podium,” he said.

Exhausted but exhilarated, Putnam put on a smile once he cooled down from the heat.

He said all the miles he has logged — both on the 5K courses and on the track — were, and are, all worth it.

He added that it’s his “destiny to run” for his father Eric Putnam —the renown head cross country and track and field coach at Shawnee State University.

Among Eric’s many outstanding accomplishments over the years was finishing as Division I state runner-up in cross country in his senior season at Chillicothe.

“It’s very exhilarating and it lets me know that I personally think I’ve earned this, because I’ve worked really hard and struggled through a lot. All the workouts I did with my dad and all the training I did, it feels really good being out there,” Charles said. “It feels really exciting. I’ve been more of a cross country guy than I’ve been a track distance guy. Now that I am making it here in track, it lets me know I am expanding my boundaries, expanding my skills, building my strengths, building new talents. I really think that’s going to help me become a good college runner.”

But first things first, Putnam has his senior season of running —which includes attempting to qualify for a fourth and final state cross country meet, and finish three times in the Division II top-10.

Then there’s, by comparison, the one-mile and two-mile runs in track.

By all indications, Putnam plans to put in the extra mile —or rather miles —once again.

“At this point, I am really going to commit a lot more to running my senior year. I am going to try to win in both cross country and track. The 5K, the two-mile, the mile, whatever it is, I am going to be ready for it. I am more than prepared. If I am performing this well, then I am really excited to see what my results are going to be my senior year. I will be a year stronger, a year faster, a year more experienced, and a year smarter. It’s going to be great for me,” he said. “I am really excited to see what my senior year will bring me in terms of accomplishments.”

