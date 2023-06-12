Green High School freshman Tate Ratliff (3rd) made all-Ohio on Saturday in the boys seated 100m dash as part of the state track and field meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Green freshman Tate Ratliff competes in the boys seated 100m dash as part of the state track and field meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Green freshman Tate Ratliff competes in the boys seated 100m dash as part of the state track and field meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Green’s Tate Ratliff was an all-Ohioan on Saturday in the boys seated 400m dash and 100m dash. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Green High School freshman Tate Ratliff (3rd) made all-Ohio on Saturday in the boys seated 400m dash as part of the state track and field meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Courtesy of Kaylynn Whitworth

COLUMBUS — Simply put, let Green trackster Tate Ratliff —who just completed his freshman campaign of track and field —continue to inspire us all.

That’s because Ratliff, competing in the boys seated division of the annual state track and field meet, placed third in two sprint events on Saturday —first the 400m dash out of three competitors and second the 100m dash out of eight competitors.

Ratliff, among all the others in the seated division, received warm standing ovations from the capacity crowd inside Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium —as the Ohio High School Athletic Association offers events of shot put, plus the 800m run and the 400m and 100m dashes.

There were no Friday semifinals for Saturday’s finals this season in those track events —only the Saturday finals in which Ratliff twice took third.

He automatically earned all-Ohio in both events —going a minute and 50 seconds for the one-lap 400m dash during the heat of the day, and 22.25 seconds for the 100m as Saturday gave way into Saturday night.

In both events, only fellow freshman Conner Hunt of Garfield (1:03.19 in 400m and 16.68 in 100m) and senior Max Carter of Midview (1:10 in 400m and 18.43 in 100) finished ahead of Ratliff.

Ratliff has been competing in track for three years —with his two junior high seasons being the others.

“It’s such a big honor and it was my dream to get third. I finally accomplished it and I am so happy. I thought I got my PR (personal record) and I thought I did good,” said Ratliff, after his 100m race. “I love inspiring other people. I feel like if I can do something so awesome, it might inspire other people to try and do the things they want to do.”

Ratliff competed in multiple meets throughout the regular season, including in the Southern Ohio Conference championship meet —held on his home track at Green High School.

He is looking forward to training for three more opportunities at competing at the state —which has included a seated division for a decade now.

The OHSAA adopted a seated division, for both boys and girls, at its state track and field championships —beginning in 2013.

There was no state meet in 2020, as the entire spring sports season that year was canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

“I’m excited and can’t wait,” said Ratliff, of future competitions. “I want to thank all my coaches who I love very much and all of my family and friends.”

