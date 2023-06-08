Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 2 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Andrew Bendolph, 31

New Boston, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (5 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (5 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Endangering Children (2 Counts)

William Bradford, 47

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)

Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)

Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound (3 Counts)

Trafficking in Heroin (3 Counts)

Possession of Heroin (3 Counts)

Brooklyn Montgomery, 26

Lynx, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Brandy Willett, 41

Jackson, Ohio, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jazzmin Davis, 31

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

William Knittel, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Jayson McGraw, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

Tomie Neal, 36

Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Carlos Villeda, 37

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Keith Stevenson, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Vandalism

Ashley Bevins, 27

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Michael Smith, 61

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Passing Bad Checks

William Holman, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Clark Suttles, 38

South Shore, KY, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Falsification

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Goodson, 48

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Staten Christgene, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Cody Stevens, 32

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Adam Rigdon, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Obstructing Official Business