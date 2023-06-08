Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 2 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Andrew Bendolph, 31
New Boston, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine (5 Counts)
Possession of Cocaine (5 Counts)
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Endangering Children (2 Counts)
William Bradford, 47
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)
Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound (2 Counts)
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)
Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound (3 Counts)
Trafficking in Heroin (3 Counts)
Possession of Heroin (3 Counts)
Brooklyn Montgomery, 26
Lynx, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Brandy Willett, 41
Jackson, Ohio, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Jazzmin Davis, 31
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
William Knittel, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
Jayson McGraw, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
Tomie Neal, 36
Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Carlos Villeda, 37
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Keith Stevenson, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Vandalism
Ashley Bevins, 27
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
Michael Smith, 61
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Passing Bad Checks
William Holman, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Clark Suttles, 38
South Shore, KY, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Falsification
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
James Goodson, 48
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Staten Christgene, 24
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Cody Stevens, 32
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Adam Rigdon, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Obstructing Official Business