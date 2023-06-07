Artist rendition of the finished facility Rick Swearingen assists with hoisting and rigging as a qualified rigger and boom operator during the assembly of a new fire training facility at the DOE Portsmouth site.

PIKE COUNTY, OH— Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) is constructing a new fire training facility for the Portsmouth site. On May 30, six prefabricated modular containers were delivered to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth site. Each metal section will be connected to the next, forming a three-story building with stairs that will be used for firefighter training and recertification.

“The new training facility is the result of a joint effort between the DOE and FBP to enhance our abilities,” FBP Fire Chief Tony Wheeler said. “This is part of a plan to build up our training program and to give our department additional capabilities (technical rescue), which will help our site and the local area through mutual aid.”

The new facility will be an all-metal building that is more than 1,700 square feet in size, replacing the old training facility, which has been in use for decades. During training, firefighters will be able to extinguish fires in a controlled environment and perform technical rescue operations like confined space rescue, rope rescue, and structural collapse rescue. This will provide necessary continuing education hours to keep their state certificate up-to-date.

Many of the firefighters and paramedics on staff at the Portsmouth site also volunteers at fire departments in their home communities.

