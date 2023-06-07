Commissioner Powell Submitted photo

WEST PORTSMOUTH- Week 1 of the new Ohio River Campground in West Portsmouth was a huge success and the new family friendly facility was so popular the camp store sold out of merchandise.

The Scioto County Commissioners discussed the success and the opportunities offered by the multimillion-dollar Ohio Department of Natural Resources investment at what was once the Shawnee Golf Course. The commissioners are encouraged with the interest that has been shown and say it demonstrates the interest in outdoors and nature-based activities as capable of bringing tourism dollars into the local economy.

“We’ve had this conversation with multiple people,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell, “but now it’s time for the investors to figure out how to capitalize on that new energy.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said the new facilities, which include a campground, playground, dog park, storybook walking trail, splash pad, and a watersports lagoon, have the capability of drawing more than 100 new families to the area each week. Its close proximity to downtown Portsmouth present a new set of visitors to take part in downtown activities and business, as well.