From Left, Dave Fowler, presenter of the Honorable Judge Paul E. Fowler Kiwanis Scholarship, Kamryn Bradford, SSU President Jeff Bauer and Portsmouth Kiwanis Club Scholarship Chairman, David Harting. Submitted photo Kathryn Nelson of Notre Dame High School, tells the Portsmouth Kiwanians her plans after college. At left, Scholarship Chairman David Harting. Submitted photo From left, Portsmouth Kiwanis Club President Misty Simco, Karlee York, Shawnee State University President Jeff Bauer, Kamryn Bradford and Portsmouth Kiwanis Club Scholarship Chairman, David Harting. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth focuses on improving the communities in which we live by focusing on the future of our communities – our children. One way in which the club honors this commitment is by assisting high school seniors in pursuing their academic endeavors through a $1,000 scholarship.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships were:

· Kamryn Bradford, Notre Dame High School – pursuing a dual teaching license in Primary Education and Intervention Specialist

Kamryn was the recipient of the Honorable Judge Paul E. Fowler Kiwanis Scholarship.

· Karlee York, West Portsmouth High School – pursing a degree in Radiology Technology

· Isabella Fultz, Valley High School – pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing and plans to continue her education and obtain her registered nursing license.

· Kathryn Nelson, Notre Dame High School – pursuing a degree in Art Education

All four students plan to attend Shawnee State University in the fall.

“We had several really good applications,” said David Harting, chair of the Kiwanis scholarship committee. “There are so many talented students in our area. It made it a challenge to narrow it down to these top candidates. But our committee and our club are proud to support these individuals in their future endeavors.”

Other scholarship committee members include Matt Hammer, Leigh Greene, Todd Medley, Jay Hash, Nancy Ross, Jeff Smith, and Marlo Ridout.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth, please visit www.kiwanisofportsmouth.com.