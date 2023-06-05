A lot of great community projects only happen thanks to the financial support of the Scioto Foundation organization.

The group is staffed by a smart collection of women and a board of directors who oversee operations.

The group manages organizational endowments, operates quarterly grant cycles, organizes annual giving campaigns, hosts Scioto365, provides scholarships, and has a revitalizing downtown grant project. On top of that, the organization has been facilitating meetings on housing disparities, networked to accomplish the city’s master plan, and more.

Perhaps one of the biggest ways the organization supports the community is through their quarterly grant cycle, which has a deadline of June 30 of this month.

“Each year, the Scioto Foundation receives around 70 grant applications and typically funds 80 percent of them either partially or in full depending on the amount requested and the amounts available for distribution,” Executive Director Kim Cutlip said. “If grants are rejected, our scholarship and grant coordinator, Ginnie Moore, is always willing help applicants with future grant requests.”

Grants will only be made to organizations having recognition under section 501©3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

The funding cannot be used for administrative support, unless it comes from a specific endowment that allows for that usage.

Typically, the Foundation supports projects within the realms of education, healthcare, community development, economic development, arts and culture, social services, and civic benefit. Additionally, these proposed projects must not have been already completed before application; they do not allow for reimbursement.

For a full list of rules, regulations, tips and notes, visit their website at sciotofoundation.org. This is also where you’ll find grant applications.

An application must come with five copies of the grant, along with the original, which is due to the Scioto Foundation on quarterly dates of March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31. You must also attach supporting documents of tax-exempt status, financial documents, and more. These supporting document requirements can also be found on their website.

This is the second cycle of 2023 and Cutlip feels optimistic after a successful quarter of grantmaking.

“In 2022, the Scioto Foundation awarded $530,000 and this year we anticipate much the same,” Cutlip said of the grant making.

Last quarter, the organization awarded applicants $130,640.

For more information on the Scioto Foundation, call 740.354.4612 or visit them at 303 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved