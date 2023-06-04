CHILLICOTHE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

State Route 522 Culvert Replacement – Work is set to begin on June 14 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 522 between Ohio River Road and Goose Creek Road. S.R. 522 will be closed for one day for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and S.R. 650. Estimated completion: June 14 by 7 PM

State Route 522 Culvert Replacement – Work is set to begin on June 7 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 522 between Goose Creek Road and Sheldon-Cartro Road. The road will be closed for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 650 and U.S. 52. Estimated completion: June 7 by 7 PM

ONGOING

State Route 73 Culvert Replacement- Work has begun as of May 23 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 73 between Big Bear Little Spruce and S.R. 371. The road will be closed for this construction, traffic will detoured via S.R. 73, S.R. 104, and S.R. 348. Estimated Completion: May 23, 2023

State Route 348 Resurfacing Project- Work has begun as of April 14 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 348 between Pleasant Hill Road and the U.S. 23 intersection. One lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 348 throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

State Route 125 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of March 23 for a bridge replacement project over Turkey Creek between Big Run Road and Forest Road 6. One lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 125 throughout construction using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834