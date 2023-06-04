PIKETON– Rio Grande Community College continues on a track of growth and access to
affordable higher education with the announcement of the Pike County Center. A groundbreaking
ceremony will take place on June 15th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the former Piketon High School location on
West Street; marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Pike County community.
Rio Grande is committed to empowering individuals, strengthening the workforce, and providing
accessible, high-quality education to all residents of Pike County. President Ryan Smith expressed
enthusiasm for the upcoming project, stating, “This is another step in our commitment to unlocking
opportunities and Changing Tomorrows in our region. We are excited to be part of this community and
are committed to supporting the educational and economic needs of Pike County”
Chief Operating Officer, Rebecca Long also highlighted the campus’s potential to support the region’s
growth and development. “Rio has long been a staple in supporting the local workforce. We make every
effort to empower individuals and be a robust resource for the communities we serve. This is not only an
investment in the future of Pike County but in its people.”
Rio Grande Pike County will have five traditional classrooms and a fully functioning science lab, as
well as space for administrative offices and a conference room. Rio will offer a variety of courses,
including classes to support CCP students, traditional general education courses, and workforce
development training opportunities.
The venture is a public/private partnership with WAI Construction Group. The Center will be located in
Piketon at the site of the former high school. Steve Moore, CEO/President of WAI said, “We couldn’t be
more excited about bringing higher education to Pike County. Rio Grande is a great institution and
clearly understands the challenges most rural communities in Appalachia face with access to continuing
education and skill training.”
Moore continued, “WAI Properties is proud to have been a catalyst in bringing the RedStorm to Pike
County. We know this investment will be felt in the community and the region for years to come. We’re
honored to be part of it. “
Members of the public, local officials, community leaders, and media representatives are invited to join
in the groundbreaking ceremony. The event will feature remarks from President Smith, COO Rebecca
Long, and other guests.