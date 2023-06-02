PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth Dispatch received a call on Wednesday that a juvenile had been shot on 9th St. in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Fire and EMS transported the the 17 year old male victim to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police was able to process the crime scene and after witness interviews was able to identify a suspect. The suspect was found hiding in an abandoned burnt building and then arrested and is now in the Scioto County Jail.

The suspect, 23 year old Antonio Blake Milar from Portsmouth, was charged with murder and had his arraignment hearing yesterday morning.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portsmouth Police.