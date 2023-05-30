Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s chocolate cream of cocnut cake. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! This week I am making a chocolate coconut cream cake. It is easy, delicious and only takes 10 minutes to make. This is a great dessert for that summer carry-in, but it has to be refrigerated so it won’t be good to be outside. Oh well, keep it for yourself.

I hope you enjoy this yummy cake. It’s so refreshing. I love these kinds of recipes. I stole this one off my good friend Patricia Nichols. Thank you for sharing these great recipes.

Have a great weekend. Be safe this Memorial Day weekend.

CHOCOLATE CREAM

OF COCONUT CAKE

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 38 minutes

Yield: 20 servings

This is a chocolate cake topped with cream of coconut milk and Cool Whip.

Ingredients

1 chocolate cake mix

3 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 1/4 cup water

1 can (15 ounces)cream of coconut

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 (8 ounces) container Cool Whip

2 cups shredded coconut, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch pan and set aside. Beat cake mix, oil, eggs and water for two minutes. Spread in prepared pan and bake for 28 minutes. Take a fork and poke holes all over the cake.

Place the can of cream of coconut in a pan of hot water for five minutes. Mix the sweetened condensed milk and the cream of coconut in a bowl and pour over the cake slowly, letting it soak into the holes. Let cool completely.

Spread a 1/2 cup of coconut on a baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes, stirring often. Let cool. Frost the cooled cake with Cool whip. Top with plain shredded coconut. Sprinkle the toasted coconut on top for color. Keep refrigerated.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

