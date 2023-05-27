SCIOTO COUNTY- The 41st Annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), is back in person for 2023 after a few years of “virtual only” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is being moved to a new location, yet to be announced, and is also being moved to a different time of the year with plans set for October. Dates are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later time.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The event’s official application form will be available later and an announcement will be made once it can be accessed online or mailed.

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the Contest taking place in October include: acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil, and photography. Judging themes include: abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape, and still life. Written pieces including poems and essays are also accepted.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s Art Show or would like to be added to the mailing list regarding information about the event, please do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or e-mail [email protected]