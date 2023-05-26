Powell

PORTSMOUTH- Ohio Department of Natural Resources has invested millions of dollars into the new Shawnee State Park Ohio River Campground and recreation area in West Portsmouth and the ribbon-cutting is at 10:30 a.m., May 26.

The event will feature tours of the campground and experts doing demonstrations of watersports such as kayaking. The campground hosts both RV’s and tent camping, so there’s something for everyone. Campers can begin showing up at 3 p.m.

“You don’t have to be a camper to enjoy the community,” said Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell. “The only paid thing is the splash pad for $2” and kayak rental.

With proximity to Earl Thomas Conley/Riverside Park and 10 minutes from Portsmouth, family activities abound. The campground itself features a storybook trail, 1.5-mile hiking and biking trail, the Riverwalk Trail, and a marina with a fueling dock.