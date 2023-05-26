Roberts

Piketon- Fluor-BWXT electrical inspector Chad Roberts has recently been named as a principle member of Code Making Panel 5 of the National Fire Protection Association’s National Electrical Code (NEC) committee.

“Being on the NEC Committee gives me a great opportunity to learn more, and be responsible to give accurate information, “said Roberts. “I always try to be around people who are more knowledgeable than me in the electrical field so I can learn from them and get more experience.”

The National Fire Protection Association is made up of electrical industry professionals from across the country, with this appointment he will have an active role in developing fire safety codes and standards that are established to protect lives and property from fire.

“Safety is our top priority at the PORTS site and to have a team member be nationally recognized for his knowledge and experience is a wonderful testament to the quality of our staff and our safety culture,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “Chad’s experience on the national committee will be a wonderful addition to the work we do on site and we want to congratulate him for this incredible achievement.”

Roberts has been an electrician for more than twenty years and has been with FBP since 2011. This isn’t his first committee appointment, he also serves on two Underwriters Laboratory committees. Additionally, he holds a State of Ohio master’s electrical license, is a licensed electrical inspector in the State of Ohio, and is a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI). In his role as a member, he actively attends monthly meetings and serves as the education coordinator.

“An appointment to a national committee shows a level of respect and expectation that the person appointed is not only an expert in their field, but also a leader,” said ESH&Q Quality Assurance Department Manager, Michael Eversole. “Achieving this appointment says a lot about Chad. He’s always driven, and always working to keep a project moving along safely.”

As someone who searches out new ways to increase his professional knowledge, Chad says there are two men who have made a significant impact on his career, “Bobby Gray and Mark Hilbert, the sites Electrical Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) and Deputy AHJ, have been immense in answering my many questions and guiding me in the process of becoming a committee member. I can’t thank them enough for their mentorship.”