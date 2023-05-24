SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 23-May 27

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 23
Baseball
Division III District Semifinals
(13) Eastern Brown 4, (1) Fairland 1 (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)
(7) Minford 2, (6) Oak Hill 1 (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)
(2) Portsmouth 4, (11) South Point 0 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
(5) Valley 2, (8) Meigs 0 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 24
Baseball
Division III District Semifinals
(10) Ironton 8, (27) Southeastern 3 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
(9) Zane Trace vs. (4) Wheelersburg (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Baseball
Division II District Final
(7) Circleville vs. (1) Washington Court House (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)
Softball
Division IV Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 7, Newark Catholic 3 (at Pickerington Central High School)
Strasburg-Franklin 21, Manchester 0, 5 innings (at Pickerington Central High School)
Division III Regional Semifinals
South Webster 3, West 2 (at Unioto High School)
Wheelersburg 12, Meadowbrook 0 (at Unioto High School)
Division II Regional Semifinals
Steubenville 2, Sheridan 1 (at Philo Middle School)
Unioto 4, Indian Valley 3 (at Philo Middle School)
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 25
Baseball
Division III District Finals
(5) Valley vs. (2) Portsmouth, 6 p.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
(13) Eastern Brown vs. (7) Minford, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)