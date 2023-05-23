Students win at Visually Literate

PORTSMOUTH- Local students with a passion for art are lucky to have a strong network of community educators and leaders who network to create opportunity for them to learn, showcase, and experience a craft they dedicate hours to.

Recently, community leader and educator Sharee Price, of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, worked to curate the Visually Literate exhibit with Shawnee State University’s Dr. Isabell Graziani and others to give students an opportunity to showcase their work in mediums of black and white drawing, sculpture, painting, color drawing, ceramics, graphics, and mixed media.

“I think this is a great opportunity and I thank Shawnee State for welcoming us and allowing us to arrange this showcase. For a lot of students, this is the first time they’ve shown their work publicly in a professional venue,” Price explained. “The students work very hard to create their artwork, and showcasing their work can be very vulnerable, but, if they’re going to continue in the field of art, it is an important situation to acquaint themselves with and this gives them the opportunity to learn.”

The ordeal culminated in the 2023 Scioto County Regional High School Art Show Closing Reception, which welcomed more than 200 guests and artists.

Dr. Graziani, associate professor of art, was the juror for the Visually Literate show and the keynote speaker at the Awards Ceremony.

Best of Show was awarded to Shelby Gillum, of Wheelersburg High School, for her surrealistic mixed media piece titled “Woman of Iroko”. Shelby was presented with a $300 award along with a medallion and ribbon.

First Place winners were awarded $100 each. Recipients included Abigail Webb for black and white drawing; Linden Crabtree for sculpture; Malachi Foreman for painting; Moya Venters for ceramics; Laney Fife for graphics, Linden Crabtree for mixed media, and Malachi Foreman for color drawing.

Second Place awards went to Hannah Jones for black and white drawing; Nevaeh wood for sculpture; Alena King for painting; Madeline Veach for ceramics; Aria Bradley for graphics; Rebecca Morgan for mixed media; and Katelynn Marsh for color drawing.

Third Place awards went to Tayler Freeland for black and white drawing; Gavin Porter for sculpture; Oliver Sparks for painting; Kylee Smith for graphics, Tiffany Sexton for mixed media; and Alena King for color drawing.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Amadea Everman, Juniper Allen, Mahayla Blevins, Jasmine Bowen, Linden Crabtree, Skyler Dorsey, Carly Mays, Rhyan Alkire, Miriam Phipps, Malachi Foreman, and Onaca Kirkendall.

“I think that we have some amazing young artists in our schools, and I give a lot of credit to the teachers who are helping them hone their skills,” Price said.

Dr. Michael Barnhart, Chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Shawnee State University, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Alena King, of Portsmouth High School, who plans to study art at Shawnee State University next fall. Mr. Tom Suter, assistant professor at the University of Rio Grande, awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Malachi Foreman, of Wheelersburg High School, who plans to begin his art degree at the University of Rio Grande next fall.

During the Awards Ceremony, students who created portraits as part of the Memory Project were recognized along with students who were accepted into the Visually Literate Exhibition.

The Memory Project is a nation-wide nonprofit organization that invites art teachers and their students to create portraits for children around the world who have faced substantial challenges, such as neglect, abuse, loss of parents, and extreme poverty.

The Portsmouth High School Jazz Band, led by Tony McKrimmon, performed at the reception prior to the awards being presented.

The sponsors for this event were William & Barbara Burke, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Glockner Enterprises, Gary & Marilyn Hairston, Drs. Raj & Reshma Kataria, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Scioto Foundation, Shawnee Art & Hobby Supplies, Shawnee State University, Southern Ohio Medical Center, and University of Rio Grande.

