AAA7 Advisory Council to meet

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) will be hosting an in-person Advisory Council Meeting on Thursday, May 25th and is inviting interested community members to attend and participate. The AAA7 covers ten core counties in southern Ohio, including: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Under the Older Americans Act, which is the foundation of all Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) throughout the country, all AAAs are directed to establish an Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is charged with furthering the agency’s mission of developing and coordinating community-based systems of services for all older persons in the planning and service area. It is the official advisory body of the AAA7, its Board of Trustees and AAA7 staff.

During Advisory Council meetings, input is provided on the AAA7 Strategic Plan and community plans and programs, in addition to planning and implementing public hearings, and representing the interest of older adults in the community. Older adults, consumers, elected officials, agency representatives, and others interested in the concerns of older adults are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The AAA7 is currently welcoming anyone who is interested and live in one of the AAA7’s ten core counties to participate in the next Advisory Council Meeting on May 25th from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at The Ohio State University Endeavor Center, located at 1862 Shyville Road in Piketon. Guest speaker for the event will be Hannah Stewart, AAA7 Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

For more information, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected]