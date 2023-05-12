Commissioners talk free, fun stuff to do

PORTSMOUTH- With warmer weather upon us and the opportunity for more outdoor fun, the Scioto County Commissioners urge residents to get out and enjoy the often free events this weekend.

“There’s so much to do and a lot of it’s free,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “If you pay attention, the art walk this weekend is free.”

The art walk in the ACID (Arts, Culture, Innovation District) in downtown Portsmouth is also this weekend.

Also this weekend is Safetytown being offered at Mound Park by Connex, where children can have their bikes looked over for safety, learn about the rules of safe riding, and get a free bicycle helmet.

“They’re putting stuff on for free for kids and families,” Powell said.

The expanded opportunities for recreation at the Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park are calling some people.

“We’ve expanded the disc golf course down there at ETC. It was a nine-hole course it’s now an 18-hole course,” Powell said. “If you’re interested in disc golf, it looks like a great thing.”

The first disc golf tournament is May 13, and so far more than 40 people have registered.

The mile-plus walking trail, along with the Ohio River Campground that has a grand opening on May 26 offers a lot of opportunities for free family fun. With amenities such as the storybook walking trail, a small pump track, splash park, paddle canal, and dog park there truly is something for everyone.

“We’re excited about that project,” Powell said. “We appreciate ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) and their continued investment in Scioto County.”

All these new faces coming into the area are an opportunity for a boost to the local economy.

“It’s up to the business community to figure out how to capitalize on that with different service offerings,” Powell said.

In other business, the Commissioners also:

Recognized the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday

Congratulated House Rep. Justin Pizzulli on his appointment to the 90th district Ohio House seat

Approved $30,000 for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to acquire 10 new laptops, mobile chargers, and car mounts

Approved revision of wording to SOAR contract language

Rescheduled a public hearing with Probate Judge Alan Lemons regarding budgeting