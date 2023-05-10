SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9-May 17

By
portsmouthdailytimes
-

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9

Softball

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(25) Chesapeake 15, (24) Alexander 7

(19) Coal Grove 18, (30) West Union 1

(18) Piketon 13, (31) Federal Hocking 3

(23) Nelsonville-York 11, (26) North Adams 10

(20) Eastern Brown 10, (29) Oak Hill 0

(27) Minford 5, (22) Crooksville 3

(21) Huntington 21, (28) South Point 0

Regular Season

South Webster 13, Portsmouth 6

Waverly 4, Eastern 1

Baseball

Notre Dame 5, Green 0

Ironton St. Joseph 14, Western 12

Oak Hill 5, Northwest 0

West 8, Chesapeake 3

Minford 9, Circleville 4 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Portsmouth 10, Eastern Brown 0

South Point 4, Fairview (Ky.) 3

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10

Softball

Division IV Sectional Finals

(1) Notre Dame 23, (17) Green 0, 5 innings

(9) Waterford 3, (8) Pike Eastern 2

(4) Meigs Eastern 5, (13) Whiteoak 2

(5) Southern 12, (12) Trimble 2

(2) Manchester 19, (15) Western 0, 5 innings

(10) Miller 6, (7) Clay 1

(3) Symmes Valley 15, (14) Paint Valley 5, 5 innings

(6) Valley 10, (11) Peebles 0, 5 innings

Division II Sectional Finals

(1) Athens 13, (16) Warren 3

(8) Logan Elm 10, (9) Vinton County 0

(4) Circleville 11, (13) Fairfield Union 1

(5) Sheridan 11, (12) Gallia Academy 3

(2) Unioto 3, (15) Waverly 2

(7) Jackson 7, (10) Miami Trace 1

(3) Hillsboro 11, (14) McClain 1

(6) Fairland 4, (11) New Lexington 0

Baseball

Fairland 3, Portsmouth 2, 9 innings

Notre Dame 16, Western 2

Wheelersburg 17, Zane Trace 7

Whiteoak 3, Valley 0

Fairview (Ky.) 6, Green 3

Ironton St. Joseph 14, Eastern 1

Wellston 14, Symmes Valley 4

Vinton County at South Webster, no report

East Clinton at Waverly, no report

Lewis County (Ky.) at West, canceled

Minford at Ironton, canceled

South Point at Gallia Academy

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11

Softball

Division III Sectional Finals

(25) Chesapeake at (1) Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.

(13) River Valley at (12) Meigs, 5 p.m.

(19) Coal Grove at (6) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

(18) Piketon at (7) Wellston, 5 p.m.

(23) Nelsonville-York at (2) West, 5 p.m.

(14) Westfall at (11) Fairfield, 5 p.m.

(20) Eastern Brown at (5) Northwest, 5 p.m.

(17) Rock Hill at (8) Ironton, 5 p.m.

(27) Minford at (3) Adena, 5 p.m.

(15) Southeastern at (10) Belpre, 5 p.m.

(21) Huntington at (4) South Webster, 5 p.m.

(16) Lynchburg-Clay at (9) Zane Trace, 4 p.m.

Regular Season

Valley at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Symmes Valley at Russell (Ky.), 5 p.m.

Baseball

North Adams at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Valley at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Waverly at West, 5 p.m.

Clay at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Coal Grove at South Webster, 5 p.m.

Greenup County at Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.

Rock Hill at Symmes Valley, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12

Softball

Clay at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Whiteoak at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

New Boston at Northwest, 5 p.m.

West at Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Wheelersburg at Chillicothe, 5 p.m.

Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13

Baseball

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) Manchester at (16) Pike Eastern, 12 p.m.

(20) Miller at (13) Nelsonville-York, 12 p.m.

(21) South Gallia at (12) Symmes Valley, 12 p.m.

(18) Clay at (15) East, 3 p.m.

(19) Western at (14) Federal Hocking, 12 p.m.

(22) New Boston at (11) Paint Valley, 12 p.m.

