SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9-May 17

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9
Softball
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Chesapeake 15, (24) Alexander 7
(19) Coal Grove 18, (30) West Union 1
(18) Piketon 13, (31) Federal Hocking 3
(23) Nelsonville-York 11, (26) North Adams 10
(20) Eastern Brown 10, (29) Oak Hill 0
(27) Minford 5, (22) Crooksville 3
(21) Huntington 21, (28) South Point 0
Regular Season
South Webster 13, Portsmouth 6
Waverly 4, Eastern 1
Baseball
Notre Dame 5, Green 0
Ironton St. Joseph 14, Western 12
Oak Hill 5, Northwest 0
West 8, Chesapeake 3
Minford 9, Circleville 4 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Portsmouth 10, Eastern Brown 0
South Point 4, Fairview (Ky.) 3
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10
Softball
Division IV Sectional Finals
(1) Notre Dame 23, (17) Green 0, 5 innings
(9) Waterford 3, (8) Pike Eastern 2
(4) Meigs Eastern 5, (13) Whiteoak 2
(5) Southern 12, (12) Trimble 2
(2) Manchester 19, (15) Western 0, 5 innings
(10) Miller 6, (7) Clay 1
(3) Symmes Valley 15, (14) Paint Valley 5, 5 innings
(6) Valley 10, (11) Peebles 0, 5 innings
Division II Sectional Finals
(1) Athens 13, (16) Warren 3
(8) Logan Elm 10, (9) Vinton County 0
(4) Circleville 11, (13) Fairfield Union 1
(5) Sheridan 11, (12) Gallia Academy 3
(2) Unioto 3, (15) Waverly 2
(7) Jackson 7, (10) Miami Trace 1
(3) Hillsboro 11, (14) McClain 1
(6) Fairland 4, (11) New Lexington 0
Baseball
Fairland 3, Portsmouth 2, 9 innings
Notre Dame 16, Western 2
Wheelersburg 17, Zane Trace 7
Whiteoak 3, Valley 0
Fairview (Ky.) 6, Green 3
Ironton St. Joseph 14, Eastern 1
Wellston 14, Symmes Valley 4
Vinton County at South Webster, no report
East Clinton at Waverly, no report
Lewis County (Ky.) at West, canceled
Minford at Ironton, canceled
South Point at Gallia Academy
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11
Softball
Division III Sectional Finals
(25) Chesapeake at (1) Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.
(13) River Valley at (12) Meigs, 5 p.m.
(19) Coal Grove at (6) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
(18) Piketon at (7) Wellston, 5 p.m.
(23) Nelsonville-York at (2) West, 5 p.m.
(14) Westfall at (11) Fairfield, 5 p.m.
(20) Eastern Brown at (5) Northwest, 5 p.m.
(17) Rock Hill at (8) Ironton, 5 p.m.
(27) Minford at (3) Adena, 5 p.m.
(15) Southeastern at (10) Belpre, 5 p.m.
(21) Huntington at (4) South Webster, 5 p.m.
(16) Lynchburg-Clay at (9) Zane Trace, 4 p.m.
Regular Season
Valley at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Symmes Valley at Russell (Ky.), 5 p.m.
Baseball
North Adams at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Valley at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Waverly at West, 5 p.m.
Clay at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Coal Grove at South Webster, 5 p.m.
Greenup County at Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.
Rock Hill at Symmes Valley, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12
Softball
Clay at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Whiteoak at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
New Boston at Northwest, 5 p.m.
West at Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Wheelersburg at Chillicothe, 5 p.m.
Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13
Baseball
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(17) Manchester at (16) Pike Eastern, 12 p.m.
(20) Miller at (13) Nelsonville-York, 12 p.m.
(21) South Gallia at (12) Symmes Valley, 12 p.m.
(18) Clay at (15) East, 3 p.m.
(19) Western at (14) Federal Hocking, 12 p.m.
(22) New Boston at (11) Paint Valley, 12 p.m.