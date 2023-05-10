Public Indictments returned

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 28 and returned 23 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

James George, 83

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Voyeurism

Joshua McCallister, 47

McDermott, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs

Julia Maguire, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Robert Lewis, 55

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Jean Garrison, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ryan Collins, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tiffany Royster, 29

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Byron Harrington, 54

Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering (3 Counts)

Vandalism (5 Counts)

Theft (3 Counts)

Petty Theft

Safecracking (2 Counts)

James Kalb, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs

Paul Justin Staggs, 44

West Portsmouth, OH , was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Eugene Doss

Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Christgene Staten, 24

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Jerry Risner, 66

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David Eugene Barrett, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present of Likely to be Present

Breaking and Entering

Violating a Protection Order

Jeffrey Adams, 59

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Amanda Murphy, 39

Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Meagan Richmond, 33

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Barry Neff, 57

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Robert Born, 67

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Mark Walk, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession Criminal Tools

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Travis Risner, 23

Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:

Rape (2 Counts)

Importuning

Jason Armstrong, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Caleb Anderson, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility