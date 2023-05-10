Public Indictments returned

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 28 and returned 23 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
James George, 83
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Voyeurism
Joshua McCallister, 47
McDermott, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs
Julia Maguire, 46
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Robert Lewis, 55
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Jean Garrison, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ryan Collins, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tiffany Royster, 29
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Byron Harrington, 54
Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering (3 Counts)
Vandalism (5 Counts)
Theft (3 Counts)
Petty Theft
Safecracking (2 Counts)
James Kalb, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs
Paul Justin Staggs, 44
West Portsmouth, OH , was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Eugene Doss
Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Christgene Staten, 24
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Jerry Risner, 66
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
David Eugene Barrett, 51
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present of Likely to be Present
Breaking and Entering
Violating a Protection Order
Jeffrey Adams, 59
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Amanda Murphy, 39
Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Meagan Richmond, 33
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Barry Neff, 57
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Robert Born, 67
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Mark Walk, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession Criminal Tools
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Travis Risner, 23
Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:
Rape (2 Counts)
Importuning
Jason Armstrong, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Caleb Anderson, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility