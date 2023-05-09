46th Run By the River road races set

RUSSELL (Ky.) — The 46th annual 5K and 10K Run By the River road races — scheduled in downtown Russell, Ky. at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 — will be live for the second time since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

Registration is now underway with an early entry fee of $30 (through Wednesday, June 7).

On race day, the cost will be $35, according to race director Tim Gearhart.

The races are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky., and serve as a fundraiser for club projects —such as Thanksgiving food baskets for at least 50 families, sponsorship of Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools, and annual contributions to the county’s three schools Family Resource Centers, Shop with a Cop and the Greenup library’s summer reading program.

Over the history of the event, the races have been considered among the best in the Tri-State.

The Run By The River will be both a 5K or 10K competitive run, with divisions for both men and women runners, or a 5K non-competitive walk.

Trophies will be given to the winner and runner-up in the 5K and 10K races — in both men’s and women’s divisions.

Medals will be given to the top three winners in age brackets starting at 9-and-under, then in five-year age groups from 10-to-14 to 80-and-over (men’s and women’s divisions in both 5K and 10K events).

Walkers will receive a finisher medal and their time.

All registered runners will receive a race t-shirt, which will be mailed approximately 10 days after the event.

To pre-register for the races, go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/72659 or https://tristateracer.com/race/12181.

On race day, registration tables will be located at the Russell Senior Citizen Center — and will open at 7 a.m.

Those who have pre-registered need to report to the registration tent to pick up their race bib.

Races will start at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Russell fire station.

The race course follows Bellefonte Street to Clinton, out Clinton to the river, up the river road to Houston Street, out Houston then behind the fire station to Etna, then along the River Road toward Worthington.

The 5K runners turn around on the River Road and come back to Russell, while 10K runners follow the course through Worthington then back to Russell.

Water stations are located at the 5K turnaround, on Fisher Street in Worthington, and at the finish line.

Bananas, watermelon and water will be available at the finish line — and runners will be offered pizza from Giovanni’s in Flatwoods (Ky.).

Additional information is available by contacting race director Tim Gearhart at [email protected] or at (740) 532-9688.

You can also follow Run By The River on Facebook or at runbytheriver.com.