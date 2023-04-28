SCPL has massive May planned at locations

The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Portsmouth Public Library will host its Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday, May 6, between 2 and 3 p.m. for children. The event is free and open to the public.

“Look your best for Derby Day by decorating your own derby hat!” Williams explained. “When you are finished, be sure to horse around with fun activities and games!”

For more information on Kentucky Derby Day, call 740.354.5562.

New Boston Public Library will be hosting a Mother’s Day Tea Party on Wednesday, May 10, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“Join us for a tea party to celebrate the amazing women in our lives. Dress in your finest and have fun being served tea, eating finger sandwiches, and playing pretend tea shop with the little ones,” the library stated in a release.

For more information on the party, call 740.456. 4412.

“Our seasonal programs at the library provide fun opportunities for children and their caregivers,” Danielle Everman, New Boston Public Library associate, said. “Mother’s Day programs allow the kids to celebrate the women in their lives by spending time with them and playing and crafting together! We offer free Mother’s Day programming at all Scioto County Public Library locations.”

The Bookmobile will be at the Otway Family Dollar on Saturday, May 13, between 1 and 2 p.m. to have a Terra Cotta Pot Painting event for Mother’s Day. The event is free. For more information, call 740.354.5413.

For tweens ages eight to 12, the Lucasville Public Library will have a soap making event on Monday, May 15, between 4 and 5 p.m. It is free.

“Alien, astronaut, or gemstone—choose your shape and scent for a super special bar of soap,” the library stated.

Painters Choice will take over the South Webster Public Library on Tuesday, May 16, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The event is $6 and for adults.

“Come and choose what you want to paint from a large collection of wooden items from past painting programs,” a release read. “All supplies will be provided, and registration is required for the program.”

Wheelersburg Library will have an event called Goals-Setting Board Painting on Thursday, May 18, between 4 and 5 p.m., for teens ages 13-18. It is free and guests will create a goal-setting board using acrylic paint, a canvas, washi tape, and their creativity.

For more information, call 740.574.6116.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre will be partnering with Portsmouth Public Library on Tuesday, May 23, between 5 and 7 p.m. for a workshop with adults. It is free.

“May is mental health awareness month,” Williams explained. “In observance, we will pair a DIY vision board craft with a truncated performance of the play ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ presented by Portsmouth Little Theatre, which hits their own location soon!”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

