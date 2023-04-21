Lucasville Woman Arrested for Manslaughter

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, and Portsmouth Police Chief, Debby Brewer reported that a Lucasville woman has been arrested on multiple charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into the death of a baby.

Thoroughman stated that Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel, working jointly with Det. Tori Galloway of the Portsmouth Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, started an investigation back in March after they had received a report of a female giving birth at a home and the baby was deceased.

Detectives responded to the hospital and collected evidence as well as statements. The stillborn infant was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. As a result of the investigation the case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on Friday, April 14th, which resulted in a secret indictment warrant being issued.

Arrested was Mahala Hughes, age 22. Hughes has been charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the 5th degree, and two counts of Endangering Children, a felony of the 3rd degree. Hughes is currently being held without bond and will appear at Common Pleas Court at a later date.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this joint investigation is still ongoing and it could result in more charges being presented at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.