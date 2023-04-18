Shull, Stump hold Senators scoreless

CANNONSBURG — It’s only April 15th and ahead of their meeting in the Tri-State Softball Showcase on Saturday, the Lincoln County Lady Panthers and Portsmouth West Lady Senators already had 13 wins each.

With a shutdown effort in the circle by junior starting pitcher Ryleigh Shull and senior Meghan Stump in relief, who entered in the 6th in relief, it was Lincoln Co. who won the race to 14 wins with a 3-0 victory over Portsmouth West.

Shull allowed only three hits and walked three West batters in five innings of work while striking out six, as Stump retired six of the seven Senator batters she faced — five via strikeout.

Ultimately, it was single-run innings in the first, fourth, and sixth for Lincoln Co. and a scoreless game for West that decided their meeting.

“All three pitchers, both of mine and her (McDermott), pitched a good ball game,” Lincoln Co. coach Tom Barrett said, after the game. “We did a good job containing them, they threatened us a couple job and our pitchers did great in those situations.”

The Panthers plated a first inning run when junior Josie Bird drove in senior Haleigh Adkins with an RBI single after Adkins drew a leadoff walk.

Adkins stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before Bird’s go-ahead base knock.

A solo leadoff home run in the fourth by senior Maci Lunsford on a 1-2 count doubled Lincoln Co.’s lead to 2-0.

In the sixth after Bird drew a leadoff walk, her courtesy runner — freshman Chevelle Salmons — scored on an RBI sac bunt senior Kenzie Shaffer.

Shaffer reached first as a result of a Portsmouth West error on the throw to first base.

“We did a good job at the plate with our discipline, for the weekend in general. Hitting the ball really well, putting the ball in play, having some really good at-bats,” Barrett said. “Macie’s in the four hole for us, she’s on fire right now — seeing the ball and it’s looking like a beach ball for her.”

West senior pitcher Sydney McDermott — a Valparaiso University signee — held her own in the circle as well, allowing four hits, striking out 10, and issuing six walks.

In the Lady Senators’ first game of the day, they earned a 7-0 victory over Johnson Central (Ky.). McDermott struck out 14 in another strong showing against the Lady Golden Eagles.

“Our defense was stellar as always, Sydney brought it again — did a good job of keeping their hitters off balance,” Portsmouth West coach Dani Coleman said. “We just have to come up with better at-bats and put the ball in play.”

West collected three hits as a team. The lone Lady Senator to reach base multiple times in the loss to Lincoln Co. was junior Emma Sayre who singled and walked twice.

“Usually we make good contact, are more on hitting wise,” Coleman said. “Down with our hitting today, so we just need to be better mentally prepared and go at it in our next game.”

Lincoln Co. improves to 14-2 with the win and will host Sherman on Tuesday (Apr. 18).

West suffered their first loss of the season to the Lady Panthers, dropping their record to 13-1. They’ll host South Webster in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Monday.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Lincoln Co. 100 101 X — 3 4 0

W: Ryleigh Shull (LC) 5IP, 3H, 0ER, 3BB, 6K; L: Sydney McDermott (PW) 6IP, 4H, 2ER, 6BB, 10K

Portsmouth West hitting

Emma Sayre 1-1, 2BB

Myla Mead 1-3

Emily Moore 1-3

Kaylor Pickelsimer 0-2, BB

Sydney McDermott 0-1 BB

Lincoln Co. hitting

Haleigh Adkins 1-1, 2BB, R

Josie Byrd 1-2, RBI, BB

Maci Lunsford 1-3, R, RBI, HR

Ryleigh Shull 1-1, BB

Keirstin Ross 0-0, BB

Becca Pennington 0-3, BB

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved