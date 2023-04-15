SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 14-April 17

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 14

Baseball

Minford 10, Wheelersburg 5

Northwest 17, Eastern 1

Waverly 4, Valley 3

Oak Hill 5, South Webster 0

West 5, Fairview (Ky.) 3

Clay 13, New Boston 3

Green at East

Windsor (CT) 14, Notre Dame 1 (at Florida Tournament)

Fairland 16, Portsmouth 0, 5 innings

Ironton 15, Rock Hill 3

Gallia Academy 7, Coal Grove 3

South Point 7, Chesapeake 4

Softball

Pulaski County (Ky.) vs. Wheelersburg, canceled (at Raceland HS)

Valley 17, Waverly 2

South Webster 15, Oak Hill 1

Northwest 14, Eastern 1

Clay 12, New Boston 2

Green at East

Fairland 12, Portsmouth 2, 6 innings

Gallia Academy 9, Coal Grove 4

Chesapeake 6, South Point 2

Lincoln County (Ky.) 18, Ironton 0

