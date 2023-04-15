SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 14-April 17

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 14
Baseball
Minford 10, Wheelersburg 5
Northwest 17, Eastern 1
Waverly 4, Valley 3
Oak Hill 5, South Webster 0
West 5, Fairview (Ky.) 3
Clay 13, New Boston 3
Green at East
Windsor (CT) 14, Notre Dame 1 (at Florida Tournament)
Fairland 16, Portsmouth 0, 5 innings
Ironton 15, Rock Hill 3
Gallia Academy 7, Coal Grove 3
South Point 7, Chesapeake 4
Softball
Pulaski County (Ky.) vs. Wheelersburg, canceled (at Raceland HS)
Valley 17, Waverly 2
South Webster 15, Oak Hill 1
Northwest 14, Eastern 1
Clay 12, New Boston 2
Green at East
Fairland 12, Portsmouth 2, 6 innings
Gallia Academy 9, Coal Grove 4
Chesapeake 6, South Point 2
Lincoln County (Ky.) 18, Ironton 0