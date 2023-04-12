3 Scioto gals hit well for Rio softball

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande softball team wrapped up a week-long, 10-game road swing on Saturday — sweeping a doubleheader from Brescia University in River States Conference action at Kamuf Park.

The RedStorm banged out 16 hits in an 11-3 mercy-rule shortened win in game one, while pulling away down the stretch for a 10-5 triumph in game two.

Rio Grande finished the day at 22-14, and 12-6 in conference play.

In the opener, the RedStorm blew things open by scoring six times in the top of the third inning to grab a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore Boo Sturgill of Wheelersburg had a two-run single in the big rally, while senior Christen Risner from Wheelersburg drew a bases-loaded walk.

Sturgill finished 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Risner and junior Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill both had two hits and a run batted in, while freshman Madison Perry of Portsmouth finished 2-for-4.

In game two, Rio Grande carried a 3-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning before scoring five times to open up a comfortable lead and start the process of pulling away.

Risner, who had an RBI-triple as part of the five-run sixth, also had a double to finish 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Meanwhile, Brisker homered and drove in two runs and Perry added a triple of her own.