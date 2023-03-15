Perry, Sturgill play big in Rio’s wins

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — The University of Rio Grande wrapped up its Spring Break southern swing on Tuesday afternoon with a pair of wins in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The RedStorm evened their season record at 8-8 and ran their winning streak to four straight with a 5-2 win over Mansfield (Pa.) University and a 16-0 mercy rule-shortened rout of the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Game one saw Rio rally from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring four times in the fourth inning and adding an insurance marker in the home half of the fifth inning.

Freshman Madison Perry, of Portsmouth, had a two-run triple and junior Caitlyn Brisker, of Oak Hill, added an RBI-triple of her own to highlight the four-run fourth as freshman Kayla Sedgwick added an RBI-single in the fifth.

Junior Sydney Campolo scattered eight hits and struck out eight in a complete game effort in the pitcher’s circle.

Perry also doubled en route to a 3-for-4 day at the plate to lead Rio offensively.

In game two against UMPI, a 12-run third inning outburst blew things open.

Sedgwick had a three-run inside-the-park home run and junior Lexi Carnahan had a three-run double to fuel the big inning, while Perry and sophomore Boo Sturgill of Wheelersburg added run-scoring doubles in the frame.

Sedgwick also had an RBI-single in the inning.

Sedgwick finished 3-for-3 in the win, while Sturgill, Carnahan, Peyton Young, Brisker and Perry all had two hits.

Brisker, Young and junior Cierra Clark all had doubles among their respective hit totals.

Perry and Clark had two RBI each.

Weather permitting, Rio Grande was scheduled to open River States Conference play on Friday at Alice Lloyd College.