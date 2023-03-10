SCCTC shines at Skills USA

A Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) classic tradition is submitting their students to compete in the National Skills USA program, where they challenge other students, are observed by talent scouts, and earn awards for their training and abilities.

According to the Skills USA website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.”

The SCCTC students recently traveled to Grove Port, Ohio, where they competed in several categories alongside Skills USA Advisor Angela Commeans, who has been with SCCTC for 20 years.

“I’m so excited that we are able to give our students this opportunity,” Commeans said. “We have been part of SkillsUSA for many years and place almost every year. I am so proud of each and every student who competed. It is so inspiring to see these young adults work so hard for their future careers.

Bringing home Gold for carpentry was Hayden Lore; securing Gold for automotive refinishing was CJ Robinson; claiming Bronze over automotive servicing technology was Will Burke.

Additionally, SCCTC’s AnneBelle Ball was elected as South Central Officer.

The students that placed will advance along to the state-level competition. There will also be students going to straight to state in some categories.

“For one, Skills USA is a leadership-based organization that is unlike no other,” Commeans said. “Some of the actual businesses go to these competitions and can even judge. A lot of times, these people move on to employ some of these students that excel.”

For students that qualify at the state-level will advance to nationals, which is being held in Atlanta, Georgia this year. SCCTC usually sends students to these competitions, due to their abilities to bring home awards.

“We usually place and go to nationals every year,” Commeans said. “It is absolutely wonderful and very competitive, which is what I love, because it pushes these students to do the best they can do.”

Commeans explained the benefits of SCCTC, saying that students who don’t even compete still win by attending the school.

“I think SCCTC is a wonderful opportunity,” Commeans claimed. “Cosmetology, for example, is a $30,000 program to get the same thing students get here for free. It is a great option for students who think they want to do a certain career to attend our school while still in high school for the training. This is for all sorts of fields, from welding and beyond. It is great for them to get it while they’re young and not have to spend the money getting the same qualifications. Also, I’m always telling my students it is a benefit, because, if they later decide they don’t want to do what they get trained for, then they can just move in another direction without the expense of classes for what they decided against. It is just great for them to try something while they’re young and leave high school with not only a diploma, but a certificate of some sort.”

The students advancing to state will compete April 25 and 26.

