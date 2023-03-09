Update on missing Oklahoma woman

Update: Thursday, March 9th 9:17am

A joint investigation between multiple agencies is currently ongoing in the search for Ms Painter aka Young. The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office along side the Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, the Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force and the Piketon Seal TWP Fire Department are all working jointly in this operation.

Over the weekend, a private Search and Rescue Group known as Christian Aid Ministries assisted law enforcement in searching the areas directly to the east of the Sunoco Gas Station in Piketon, in an effort to find Ms Painter. Drones were deployed in the area while a search team conducted a grid search. During this search a white jacket was located in the woods at the edge of the sawmill property. A pair of gloves was also found about twenty feet from the jacket along with shoe prints that disappear into the heavy brush. These shoe prints are consistent with that of a woman’s cut shoe.

Investigators were able to obtain the phone number for the Straight Talk Wireless phone box that was found in the vehicle. The phone was “pinged” and located in Oklahoma. Apparently Ms. Painter had left this phone behind in Oklahoma. Currently investigators are following up in other aspects of Ms. Painter’s digital footprint.

As of right now, the search efforts have expanded and have intensified. We are now checking surveillance cameras at area businesses, the Ohio Dept of Transportation, and those that have trail cameras set up in the area that we currently know about.

We are asking anyone that may have trail cameras set up in the woods close to the Pike County Fairgrounds, Pike Co CTC, Shyville Road, American BLVD, Big Beaver Creek Rd, Big Beaver Creak Golf Course, Big Beaver Creek (the actual waterway) to please contact us so that we may examine those for any information. Additionally we are asking anyone in the area mentioned above to check their Ring/Surveillance cameras beginning on Feb 25, 2023 to now to see if she can been seen.

Further, if anyone has any information or believes they may have seen Ms Painter in the area please contact us.

Pike Co Sheriff’s office Dispatch: (740)947-2111 opt 1

Pike Co Prosecutor: (740)947-4323

Piketon Police Department: (740)289-3102

PIKETON- The Pike County Prosecutor’s office along with the Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio BCI would like to enlist the assistance of the public to help locate a missing adult female from Oklahoma. On February 27, 2023 the Piketon Police Department received a call about an abandoned vehicle parked at the Sunoco Gas Station on US 23 in Piketon. This vehicle was a Gold 2005 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. The Piketon Police Department ran the tag which returned to a missing/endangered adult female named Alisha Painter.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle pulling into the Sunoco parking lot on February 25, 2023 at 01:47 am. The vehicle parks at the edge of the parking lot. Around 04:30am, that same morning, a female matching the description of Ms. Painter is seen exiting the vehicle, walking around the parking lot, and then walking in a South/Southeast direction out of the view of the camera. The gas station was closed during this time, so the female was not able to enter the store at any point while parked in the lot. She does not come back onto the Sunoco parking lot after she leaves at any point thereafter.

Investigators with the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office and Piketon Police Department have been gathering information with regards to the contents of the vehicle and additional surveillance footage. However, there is no additional evidence as to the whereabouts of the female from the vehicle. The keys were left inside the vehicle, which contained a purse, cash, wigs, and a Straight Talk cell phone box without the phone. No Identification was found. Investigators are working with Straight Talk to get location pings, subscriber information, and any other information about the phone to track the phone and its location.

Alisha Painter is a 41-year-old female, 5’5 with blonde hair and brown Eyes. She is known to change her hair color often by wearing wigs. Ms. Painter suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). The female in the surveillance video was seen wearing a white jacket and white pants. She appeared to be headed South from the Sunoco Station in Piketon. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (740)947-2111 Option 1 24/7, the Piketon Police Department (740)289-3102 or the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office (740)947-4323.