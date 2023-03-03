King’s Daughters announces promotions, appoints administrator

ASHLAND, KY – King’s Daughters recently promoted three team members and is announcing the appointment of a new administrator at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio.

Vascular surgeon Omran Abul-Khoudoud, M.D., has been named senior medical director for Cardiovascular Services at King’s Daughters Medical Center. In this new role, Khoudoud provides direction for physician and advanced practice provider services within heart and vascular care at King’s Daughters.

Khoudoud earned his medical degree from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon and completed his general surgery residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Maryland. He completed his vascular surgery fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson/University of Medicine & Dentistry in New Jersey. Khoudoud joined King’s Daughters medical staff in 2006. Khoudoud will continue to see patients at King’s Daughters Tri-State Vascular Specialists.

Janet Hall, RN, was recently named director of Patient Experience and Transportation at KDMC. Hall earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Morehead State University and her master of science in strategic leadership from Mountain State University. She has been employed at King’s Daughters for more than 29 years, and most recently was senior manager of Patient Experience and Learning Services.

Polly Hunt, RN, has been named director of medical specialties within King’s Daughters Integrated Practices (KDIP) division. Previously, Hunt was a senior manager with responsibility for multiple practices within KDIP.

In her new role, Hunt will provide leadership and oversight to King’s Daughters specialty medical practices: allergy, endocrinology, infectious diseases, interventional spine, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, podiatry, radiology, rheumatology and UK Healthcare rotating specialists in pediatric cardiology and neurosurgery.

Hunt earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Morehead State University and her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She is currently working toward a master’s degree in business administration.

Candice Tackett recently joined King’s Daughters in the role of administrator at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio in Portsmouth. Tackett earned her master’s degree in human resources management from Marshall University; a master’s degree in psychology from Argosy University; and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall.

Most recently, she was vice president of business development for OVP Health in Huntington, W.Va.