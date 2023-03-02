2023 Scioto County Honors Music Festival Scholarships awarded

PORTSMOUTH-Two students were awarded $1,000 music scholarships in front of a packed-house during the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 28.

Joanna Angus, from South Webster High School, has been accepted into Cedarville University’s music program where she will be pursuing a music education degree in hopes of one day becoming a high school chorus teacher. She is president of the National Honor Society at South Webster High School and is currently first in her class. She is active on the basketball and cross country teams, has participated in school musicals, and is a member of South Webster’s “Select Sound” group. She has participated in the Scioto County Honors Music Festival for the past two years.

Micah Bradshaw, from Valley High School, plans to attend the University of Cincinnati where he will be pursuing a music education degree while also participating in the ROTC program. He also hopes to one day become a chorus teacher. Micah is a member of Valley’s Mock Trial and Quiz Bowl teams. He has been a member of the band for 7 years and participates in the choir and drama clubs at his school. He recently auditioned and earned a lead role in the upcoming Portsmouth Area Arts Council’s production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”. Micah has participated in the Scioto County Honors Music Festival for the past three years.

“The Scioto County Honors Music Festival is a long-standing tradition which is intended to showcase the high caliber of music talent we have in our local schools” said festival coordinator Sharee Price. “Each year $1,000 music scholarships are presented on behalf of our music directors. Students audition for the scholarships and are chosen by a committee of music directors.”

Guest Conductors for the festival this year included Jeanne Wohlgamuth, Artistic Director of the Columbus Children’s Choir, leading the High School Honors Choir; Dr. Nicole Piunno, a well-known Ohio composer, leading the High School Honors Band; and Carol Dunevant, Director of Learning for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, leading the Jr. High Honors Band. Students and their teachers had the opportunity to work with these highly accomplished individuals in two separate rehearsal sessions prior to the concert on Tuesday evening.

Sponsors for this event include: The Ohio Arts Council, Portsmouth Area Ladies, SOMC, Scioto Foundation, William & Barbara Burke, Dr. Paul & Mrs. Carolyn Crabtree, Glockner Enterprises, Dr. Reshma Banerjee & Dr. Raj Kataria, Dr. Robert & Mrs. Chris Knox, Drs. Michael & Mary Martin, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Shawnee State University, Mick & Teresa Canter, Marc & Jennifer Cottle, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Mrs. Rosalee Greene, Lowell & Nikki Howard, Arnold & Wanda Mc Coy and Mrs. Steven McGinnis.