SOUTH WEBSTER — For their lucky number seven in consecutive boys basketball sectional championships, no luck was necessary for the South Webster Jeeps on Friday night.

That’s because the Jeeps jumped out early, maintained a 33-21 halftime advantage, and easily put down the South Gallia rebellion in the second half for a 30-13 output —all en route to a 63-34 rout of the visiting Rebels in a Division IV final.

It is South Webster’s seventh straight sectional title, as the third-seeded Jeeps raised their record to 15-8.

The Jeeps led 17-9 after the opening canto, and opened up from a dozen-point halftime bulge —by outscoring the 14th-seeded Rebels 19-9 in the third frame and 11-4 in the fourth.

Tanner Boothe, who had 12 points including two three-point goals, and Noah Cremeens — who had 10 points on four field goals and 2-of-5 free throws —scored South Gallia’s only fourth-quarter points.

Otherwise, South Webster stymied South Gallia to 29-percent shooting on 12-of-41, including an icy 19-percent (4-of-21) on three-point tries.

The Rebels also committed 14 turnovers.

The Jeeps shot a sizzling 71-percent from inside the arc on 20-of-28, part of 56-and-a-half percent on 26-of-46 for the entire game.

Both clubs canned six three-pointers, as South Webster’s Tyler Sommer scorched the Rebels for 24 points —on six deuces and four treys.

South Webster junior Tyler Sommer (14) scored a game-high 24 points for the Jeeps during their 63-34 win over South Gallia in a Division IV sectional final.

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

All but two of his markers came in the opening three quarters, including three threes in the first.

Will Collins was the only other Jeep to reach double figures with 10 —on four field goals and 2-of-3 free throws.

South Webster senior Will Collins (24) goes in for a layup during the Jeeps 63-34 win over South Gallia in a Division IV sectional final.

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Collins and Sommer both grabbed seven rebounds, as Owen Mault made four steals and dished out four assists.

Other South Webster scorers included Dylan Shupert with nine, Mault with eight, Christian White with five, Hunter Barnard with four and Connor Bender with three.

South Webster was back in the Division IV Southeast District semifinals on Monday night —against sixth-seeded Notre Dame and all the way at Athens High School.

Tip time was set for 8:30 p.m., as the Jeeps topped the Titans 39-36 in a non-league encounter at Notre Dame on Jan. 14.

***

BOX SCORE

South Gallia 9 12 9 4 — 34

South Webster 17 16 19 11 — 63

South Gallia: Noah Cremeens 4 2-5 10, Gabe Frazee 1 2-2 4, Hayden Kemp 0 0-0 0, Brycen Stanley 0 2-2 2, Jahvin Davis 2 0-0 6, Tanner Boothe 5 0-1 12, Tanner Sanders 0 0-0 0, Layne Wright 0 0-0 0, James Sheets 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 12 6-10 34; Three-point field goals: 4 (Jahvin Davis and Tanner Boothe 2 apiece)

South Webster (15-8): Connor Bender 1 1-2 3, Christian White 2 0-0 5, Dylan Shupert 3 2-3 9, Owen Mault 4 0-0 8, Hunter Barnard 2 0-0 4, Jaren Lower 0 0-1 0, Carson Coriell 0 0-0 0, Jacob McGraw 0 0-0 0, Tyler Sommer 10 0-2 24, Beau Stephens 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 4 2-3 10, Aiden McGraw 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 26 5-11 63; Three-point field goals: 6 (Tyler Sommer 4, Christian White and Dylan Shupert 1 apiece)

