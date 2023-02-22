Student artwork displayed for Youth Art Month

PORTSMOUTH-In celebration of Youth Art Month, the Local History Department of the Scioto County Public Library will display artwork created by local high school art students. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the “Youthful Visions” exhibit, which will include both 2D and 3D work in a variety of media.

Started nationally in 1961, Youth Art Month encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety. The program exists to recognize art education as a viable factor in the total education curriculum that develops citizens of a global society, and encourages commitment to the arts by students, community organizations, and individuals everywhere.

The local exhibit, on display from March 1- April 3 in the Local History Department located in the basement of the Portsmouth Library, will include artwork from students at Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg schools.

Handmade bookmarks created by the art students will also be available to library patrons during the month of March.

This event is coordinated by gifted services coordinator, Sharee Price, of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center and is sponsored by the Scioto Foundation, SOMC, and the Portsmouth Rotary Club.