Lady Pirates headed back to district tourney

WHEELERSBURG — Saturday’s 50-37 win over visiting South Point marked the ninth consecutive win in a Division III sectional final for the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates basketball program.

As the No. 3 seed in Division III in the Southeast District, the Lady Pirates hosted the Lady Pointers for their sectional final — just as they did in a 59-30 win over South Point two weeks prior in their regular-season finale.

Wheelersburg led their guests 18-14 after the first quarter, and would go on to outscore them 32-23 over the final three.

Senior Madison Whittaker — one of seven Lady Pirate seniors who played their final home game on Saturday — paced ‘Burg with a team-high 18 points.

She nailed a team-best four three-pointers in the process.

Senior Makenna Walker scored 11 points, senior Lexie Rucker finished with eight, and senior Macee Eaton had six to lead the Lady Pirates in scoring.

South Point was led by Saratina Jackson’s team-high 18 points.

Wheelersburg advances to the Division III Southeast No. 3 district semifinals — where they’ll play No. 10 seed Chesapeake on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at Athens High School.

Tipoff between the Lady Pirates and Lady Panthers is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

South Point 14 5 9 9 — 37

Wheelersburg 18 9 9 14 — 50

South Point (10-14): Elizabeth Ermalovich 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 4 1-5 9, Sarah Mitchell 3 0-2 6, Jasmyn Jones 1 0-0 2, Emma Sadler 1 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 7 0-0 18; TOTALS: 16 1-7 37; Three-point field goals: 4 (Saratina Jackson 4)

Wheelersburg (21-2): Mia Vastine 1 0-0 2, Madison Whittaker 7 0-2 18, Annie Coriell 1 0-0 3, Kiera Kennard 0 0-2 0, Jocelyn Tilley 0 2-2 2, Makenna Walker 4 2-2 11, Lexie Rucker 4 0-0 8, Macee Eaton 3 0-1 6; TOTALS: 20 4-9 50; Three-point field goals: 6 (Madison Whittaker 4, Annie Coriell and Makenna Walker 1 apiece)