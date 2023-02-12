SSU ecology students gain experience in the field

PORTSMOUTH-Students enrolled in Ecology courses at Shawnee State University recently enjoyed an opportunity to complete hands-on work in the field. Karli Montgomery (Hometown: South Webster, Ohio) and Lindsey Adams (Hometown: Wooster, Ohio) are both seniors who chose their Natural Science majors because they are passionate about understanding our planet and the organisms on it.

During their work in the field, Montgomery and Adams along with their classmates assessed the diversity of trees in different zones of the same ecological community to understand the influence of soil and moisture parameters.

“We did two different transects, one that was at a lower elevation, and one that was at a much higher elevation,” said Adams, explaining how they measured the Diameter at Breast-Height (DBH) of trees. “With this, we were able to examine how the diversity of trees differs at various elevations.”

Both Montgomery and Adams have enjoyed being able to participate in field work for their classes.

“I think SSU has prepared me for my future with knowledge of all these organisms that are part of the field,” said Montgomery. “The school offers great classes to help with that.”

Looking towards their future careers, Adams hopes to pursue a career involving conservation biology and research, while Montgomery wants to work in population research with larger ungulates.

SSU’s Department of Natural Sciences offers degrees in Biology, Chemistry, and Geology as well as four science education programs with grades 7-12 teaching licensure. Each program provides hands-on experience with scientific instruments, field opportunities, and low student-to-faculty ratios.

To learn more about the Department of Natural Sciences at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/science.