Scioto County Grand Jury returned 27 public indictments.

SCIOTO COUNTY- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 3, 2023 and returned 27 public indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Tammy Lynn Conley, 37
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Dennis Darby, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Lashawnda Shaw, 32
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of Cocaine
Clarence Gillenwater, 50
Stockdale, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Amy Thurman, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Dylan Maring, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Kevin Boyd, 46
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence (3 counts)
Violating a Protection Order
James Loper, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Dallas Milar, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Richard Newberry, 35
South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Violating a Protection Order
William Sadler, 31
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
Bryce Shover, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Identity Fraud
Obstructing Official Business
Arthur Swanigan, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Aggravated Menacing
Kidnapping
Abduction
Domestic Violence (2 counts)
Tiffany Copas, 24
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Dwight Nelson, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Brandon Myers, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Roy Cook, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Hank Miller, 33
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravate Possession of Drugs
Possession of a fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bobby Mays, 50
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Passing Bad Checks
Brittany Newman, 36
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Stephen Rister, 32
South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Theft (2 counts)
Alisa Bayardo, 23
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Taylor, 55
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Breaking and Entering
Theft
William Sadler, 30
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Michael Runyon, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments