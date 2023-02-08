Scioto County Grand Jury returned 27 public indictments.

SCIOTO COUNTY- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 3, 2023 and returned 27 public indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Tammy Lynn Conley, 37

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Dennis Darby, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Lashawnda Shaw, 32

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of Cocaine

Clarence Gillenwater, 50

Stockdale, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Amy Thurman, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Dylan Maring, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Kevin Boyd, 46

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence (3 counts)

Violating a Protection Order

James Loper, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Dallas Milar, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Richard Newberry, 35

South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Violating a Protection Order

William Sadler, 31

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Bryce Shover, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Identity Fraud

Obstructing Official Business

Arthur Swanigan, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Aggravated Menacing

Kidnapping

Abduction

Domestic Violence (2 counts)

Tiffany Copas, 24

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Dwight Nelson, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Brandon Myers, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Roy Cook, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Hank Miller, 33

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravate Possession of Drugs

Possession of a fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bobby Mays, 50

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Passing Bad Checks

Brittany Newman, 36

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Stephen Rister, 32

South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Theft (2 counts)

Alisa Bayardo, 23

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charles Taylor, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Breaking and Entering

Theft

William Sadler, 30

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Michael Runyon, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments