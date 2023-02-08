OHSAA basketball brackets & state tourney tickets

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason basketball tournaments are about to get underway, with all roads leading to the state tournaments at the University of Dayton arena in March.

Girls and boys state tournament tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, which is also the home for all sectional, district and regional tournament tickets.

The girls statewide tournament draw was last Sunday, Jan. 29, and sectional tournaments began Monday, Feb. 6.

The boys statewide tournament draw was on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, with sectional tournaments getting underway on Monday, Feb. 13.

The girls state tournament is March 9-11, while the boys state tournament is March 17-19.

Girls Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2022-23/2023-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Boys Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2022-23/2023-OHSAA-Boys-Basketball-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Sectional, District and Regional Tickets

Tickets for sectional and district tournament games are $6 for students and $8 for adults.

Tickets for regional tournament games are $8 for students and $10 for adults.

All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

State Tournament Tickets

Girls and boys basketball state tournament all-session tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Single-session tickets go on sale at noon on Sunday of state tournament week (March 5 for girls, March 12 for boys).

Student sections and pep bands for participating teams will be behind the baskets and those schools will receive information for the seating areas for their fans.

Single-session tickets are $12 for students, $16 for adults and $20 for premium seats.

Girls all-session reserved tickets are $112 each, while premium seat tickets are $144 each.

Boys all-session reserved tickets are $168 each, while premium seat tickets are $216 each.

Tickets for the Center Court Club, which include lounge access between games, concession vouchers and seats very near the court are $500 each.

Ticket prices include parking fees.

The University of Dayton Arena is a cashless facility.

Tailgating and overnight parking are not permitted.