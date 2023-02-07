WELLSTON – Perry D. Brafford, of Wellston, Ohio, died peacefully at home Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a long battle with glioblastoma. He was born October 25, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Delmas and Betty (Payton) Brafford. He was pastor at Freedom Chapel in Wellston, Ohio. Perry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie (DeBord) Brafford, two sons, Joshua Brafford and Brandon (Sarah) Brafford, and three grandchildren, Courtney Brafford, Tucker Brafford, and Payton Brafford. He is also survived by his siblings, twin sister Sherry (Steve) Staten, Kelly (Doug) Surratt, Scott (Jamie) Brafford, sisters-in-law Mary Fife and Lola (Bobe) Moore, brother-in-law Jack DeBord and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmas Brafford and Betty (Payton) Brafford, mother-in-law Tamery DeBord, and brother-in-law Rick DeBord. Perry touched many lives, first and foremost as a husband, proud father, and papaw, but also as a pastor, chaplain, mentor, and friend to many throughout the years. Though always ready to spend an afternoon outdoors fishing, visiting with family and friends, or enjoying music, his life’s passion was serving the Lord and his congregation. Perry’s ministry began at North Moreland Christian Baptist Church, where he was ordained into the Ohio Valley Association of Christian Baptists. He first pastored at Jackson Number 10 Christian Baptist Church in Jackson, Ohio, then returned to serve as assistant pastor at North Moreland before becoming pastor at Hannah Road Church of Christ in Christian Union in Mansfield, Ohio. He then came to Freedom Chapel, where he was privileged to serve the congregation for the last 14 years. Perry was deeply grateful to all those who have been supportive during his long illness, and his family shares in that gratitude. He left this life with a wealth of wonderful experiences and memories made with those he loved and sits now with his Savior and the author of his favorite verse, Revelation 21:7, “He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God and he will be my son.” The family will receive friends Friday, February 10 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at D.W. Swick Funeral Home in Sciotoville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Mark Hardin and Eli Duduit officiating and Jeff Dickens in song. Interment will follow at White Gravel Cemetery in Madison Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Valley Youth Camp via PayPal: CByouth or by check made out to “Christian Baptist Youth” c/o Amber Gleim, 5549 Kentland Ave, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.