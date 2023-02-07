PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University’s Office of Admission has announced New Student Orientation dates for those students enrolling to the university in the Autumn 2023 semester.

Students participating in New Student Orientation will meet with university President Jeff Bauer as well as their academic Dean throughout the day. They will also receive their first semester schedule and SSU Bear Card student ID, and will have the opportunity to meet with an academic advisor. For those parents in attendance, information sessions will be offered as well as additional campus and housing tours.

Orientation 2023 sessions will be held on-campus Apr. 22, May 6, Jun. 3, Jun. 13, Jun. 15, Jul. 19, and Jul. 21. Registration and additional information about the New Student orientation process can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/orientation.