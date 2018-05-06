DORIS MARIE CARTER

PORTSMOUTH — Doris Marie Carter, 86, of Portsmouth, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 4, 2018. She was born October 25, 1931 in Bessemer, AL to the late Pete Sanders and Maggie Moore Marsh.

Doris was a homemaker and a member of Victory Tabernacle.

Three husbands, James Vaughn, James Beauregard and Rufus Carter, preceded her in death.

Doris is survived by two sons, Gregory James Vaughn of Stone Mountain, GA and Donald Beauregard of Portsmouth; her daughter, Romie Sherine Langford of Portsmouth; five stepchildren, Lorene Simmons, Ossie Henderson, Dorothy Beal, Ruby Grant and Dozier Carter; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Florice Boggs; and several siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Living Faith Temple with Bishop Edward E. Shouse and Elder Robert Stiltner officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 205 North St., Lucasville, OH 45648 and Victory Tabernacle, 1131 Washington Blvd, West Portsmouth, OH 45663.

