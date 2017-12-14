Second bust recovers guns

On December 13, Officers of the Portsmouth Police Department with assistance from the Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department and Portsmouth Fire Department Medics executed a search warrant at 2010 17th St. as part of ongoing target enforcement operations.

Upon executing the search warrant, Officers recovered over 67.21 grams of suspected cocaine, a large amount of marijuana, and over $5000.00 in cash. Officers also recovered a shotgun and eight handguns. Three of the handguns had previously been reported stolen.

The arrested individual are:

Ricky D. Andrews, age 29, of Portsmouth. Charged with Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the 1st degree, F-2 Possession of Drugs, F-3 Weapon under Disability, F-5 Possession of Criminal Tools, and 3 counts of F-5 Receiving Stolen Property.

Devin Turner, age 30, of Chicago, Illinois. Charged with F-1 Trafficking in Drugs and F-2 Possession of Drugs.

Leon Wilson, age 26, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Charged with F-1 Trafficking in Drugs and F-2 Possession of Drugs.

All three suspects were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail. Additional charges will be considered when the case is presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Capt. Jason B. Hedrick