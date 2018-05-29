Correction: Tucker Williams

In the Wednesday, May 23 edition of the Daily Times, multi-sport athlete Tucker Williams was listed as obtaining Honorable Mention West Division III All-Southeast District honors. That was incorrect as Williams actually obtained Second-Team All-Southeast District accolades.

Williams proved to be an outstanding student-athlete for the Indians, as the three-sport standout (football, basketball, baseball) led Valley to a 2-1 victory over Wheelersburg with his go-ahead single in the top of the 11th inning on Friday, May 18. Williams then pitched a complete game the following day on Saturday, May 19 and collected a triple at the plate to allow the Indians to rally from a 3-0 deficit against South Point en route to winning on a 4-3 walkoff.