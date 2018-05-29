SCCTC holds SkillsUSA Golf Tournament

With threatening weather in the forecast, a field of twenty-six teams competed in the Ninth Annual SkillsUSA Golf Scramble held at the Elks Country Club on Saturday, May 19.

However, the very short period of rain did not keep the team of Matt Howerton, Billy McKenzie, Johnny McKenzie and Jim Gulley from winning the tournament, after a tie-breaker, with a score of 15-under par. The team was sponsored by Tim Horton’s of Portsmouth who also supplied donuts and coffee for the event.

“I was very concerned that we could get rained out,” said Tournament Director, SkillsUSA Advisor and Scioto Tech teacher Jay Miller. “We had weather issues last year. But, it turned out to be a beautiful day and a great tournament.”

The event, which has grown over the years, offers door prizes to all golfers and Hole Sponsorships from businesses throughout Scioto County. The proceeds go to students at the Scioto County Career Technical Center who compete in SkillsUSA events. For instance, Scioto Tech students Gaven Traylor and Payton Middaugh will be visiting Louisville, Kentucky this summer for the National SkillsUSA Competitions as an officer and a voting delegate.

“We are very proud of all of our students who compete in SkillsUSA,” Miller said. “They have performed very well at the regional and state levels. And, It’s a real honor to have two Scioto Tech students going to nationals. They will represent our school and the state of Ohio well.”

The Tim Horton’s team won $800 and individual plaques, donated by Greg Blume at Copy-Rite Printing, with their first place finish. Earning $500 for second place was the team of Matt Chabot, Nicholas Chabot, Charlie Doll and Stewart Doll.

The team sponsored by OSCO Industries finished out of the money at third place after the playoff but Dennis Pistole, Don Carr, Greg Weddington and Jeff Coleman earned a total of $320 winning the only Skin in the competition.

Weddington won an additional $100 being “Closest to the Pin” with his tee shot on the par three, 135-yard fourth hole. Should someone have scored a hole-in-one, Berndt and Murfin Insurance Agency would have awarded them with $10,000. The Longest Drive of the day on the 18th hole was launched by Mike Glockner. And, Nick Norman made the Longest Putt on Hole 9 to conclude the skill prizes. Glockner and Norman also earned $100.

Sponsored teams in the event included Bickett’s Machine, Sun Coke Energy, Tim Horton’s, Fraternal Order of Police No. 33, OSCO Industries, Southern Ohio Police Academy, Cross Management, Scioto County CTC, State Electric Supply, Desco Federal Credit Union, Flowers Monument, and Community Action.

Miller recognized those who volunteered to make the event such a success. “I thank them very much. It takes a lot of people to put together an event of this size. I think it went very well. Hopefully, all of the players enjoyed their experience and plan to play again next year.”

Volunteers, who registered teams, managed the course and fed the players afterward with food supplied by The Scioto Ribber, included Lynda Spittle, Stewart Spittle, Jackie Hickman, Tyler Story, Annie Storey, Kristy Belford and Angee Commeans. SCCTC and SkillsUSA sends a special thanks to the Ohio Department of Education’s John Wiseman for photographing the event.